Bolton recorded six total tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 16-14 win over the Chiefs.

Bolton was one of six Chiefs to bring down Bo Nix in Sunday's win, recording his first sack of the season. The fourth-year pro is the Chiefs' leading tackler, having accumulated 62 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and three passes defended through the team's first nine games. He's expected to remain a viable IDP option as the Chiefs travel to Buffalo in Week 11.