The Chiefs placed Bolton (wrist) on injured reserve Saturday.

Bolton dislocated his wrist in the second half of the Chiefs' 31-17 win over the Chargers in Week 7. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that Bolton was set to undergo surgery for the injury and will be out for two months. Bolton has played in just four games this season and missed time earlier in the year with an ankle injury. In his absence, Drue Tranquill and Leo Chenal are candidates to receive more playing time at linebacker next to veteran Willie Gay.