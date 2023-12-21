Bolton (illness) is not practicing Thursday, according to head coach Andy Reid, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Bolton has dealt with numerous injuries this season, most recently a wrist and abdominal issue, but now the Chiefs' starting middle linebacker is under the weather, which will keep him off the field Thursday. With the team not playing until Monday against the Raiders, the Missouri product will have the benefit of an extra day to get right and suit up for the matchup.