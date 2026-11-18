Bolton recorded nine total tackles (five solo) and a forced fumble during Sunday's 35-13 win over Atlanta.

Bolton was able to notch at least nine takedowns for the eighth straight game, and he forced a fumble for the second straight week. The linebacker stripped the ball from Kyle Pitts with 4:10 left in the fourth quarter, and the fumble was recovered by teammate Chamarri Conner. On the year, Bolton has now registered 89 total tackles (44 solo), two passes defensed and two forced fumbles over nine contests so far.