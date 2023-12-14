Bolton was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to his lingering wrist injury and a new abdominal issue.

Bolton was on injured reserve for six weeks and missed five games due to a dislocated wrist before returning last Sunday against Buffalo, so it's no surprise that he's still dealing with lingering effects of that injury. However, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports that the linebacker's limited participation in practice Wednesday was more a result of an abdomen issue, which is certainly something to keep an eye on for the remainder of the week. Bolton should still have a good chance of suiting up this Sunday in New England, especially if he can log a full practice before the weekend.