Bolton finished with four tackles (three solo) and an interception in a 19-8 win against Denver on Thursday Night Football.

Bolton missed each of Kansas City's previous three contests due to an ankle injury but was able to line up for 88 percent of the team's defensive snaps Thursday. His four tackles were a season-low mark, though he made up for that modest total with his first pickoff of the campaign. Bolton's missed time will make it very difficult for him to match last season's massive tackle total of 180, but the star linebacker should remain an elite IDP option every time he's able to suit up.