Bolton posted four tackles (two solo) and a pass defense during the Chiefs' 31-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Bolton's four tackles would have been his second-lowest total of the 2025 regular season (two in Week 7 against the Raiders), though he still finished tied for the third-most tackles on the Chiefs behind L'Jarius Sneed (eight) and Drue Tranquill (seven). Even with Kansas City holding a commanding lead in the fourth quarter, Bolton still played all 51 defensive snaps, so he should have plenty of opportunities to put up larger numbers in the box score this season. He's logged at least 100 tackles in four of his six years in the NFL, and he finished the 2025 campaign with 154 tackles (73 solo), including 1.0 sacks, six pass defenses (including an interception) and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games.