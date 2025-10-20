default-cbs-image
Bolton recorded two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders.

Bolton played 95 percent of defensive snaps, but he still had limited opportunity because the Raiders ran only 30 offensive plays. While it was a disappointing performance, he had recorded at least six tackles in all of his games prior to Sunday. Bolton should be in for a bounceback performance in Week 8 against the Commanders.

