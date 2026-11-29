Bolton finished Thursday's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bills with 14 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks.

In a game marked by rain and wind, both teams struggled to move the ball on offense. Bolton contributed to a tough day by Buffalo QB Josh Allen with a sack -- his first of the season -- of the star signal-caller late in the fourth quarter to help keep the game tied 10-10. While the Bills ultimately prevailed, Bolton made his mark by leading KC with a season-best 14 stops. He's logged double-digit tackles in five of 11 games so far and ranks third in the NFL with 108 stops overall.