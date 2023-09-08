Bolton notched seven tackles (four solo) during Thursday's 21-20 loss to the Lions.

Bolton, who racked up a tremendous 180 tackles (108 solo) across 17 games last season, is off to a solid start to begin the 2023 campaign. He played 96 percent of defensive snaps versus Detroit and stands to handle a similarly integral role at Jacksonville in Week 2, which makes him a high-end IDP option.