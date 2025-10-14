Chiefs' Nick Bolton: Seven tackles in SNF win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bolton recorded seven tackles (three solo) in Sunday night's win over the Lions.
Bolton played all 54 defensive snaps against Detroit and also recorded one QB hit on Jared Goff. The veteran linebacker has piled up 53 tackles (28 solo), including four TFLs, two pass breakups and two QB hits on 99 percent of the Chiefs' defensive snaps through six starts this season.
