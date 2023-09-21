Bolton (ankle) will not practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Bolton will log his second straight DNP leaving him firmly questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears. If he's unable to recover in time for the contest, Jack Cochrane will likely get the start at middle linebacker.
