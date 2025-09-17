Bolton finished Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Eagles with six tackles (three solo).

Bolton played all 60 defensive snaps and finished tied with Drue Tranquill for third most tackles on the Chiefs. Bolton has played every single defensive snap in each of the first two games of 2025 after doing so three times in 2024. He's up to 14 tackles on the season, which is third most on the Chiefs behind Chamarri Conner (18) and Jaylen Watson (15).