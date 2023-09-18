Bolton recorded eight tackles in Sunday's 17-9 win at the Jaguars.
Despite a very pass-heavy game from Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville's offense, Bolton still managed to put up a good tackle total Sunday. He's well on his way to another highly-productive season and remains a great IDP option headed into a Week 3 matchup versus Chicago.
