Bolton (wrist) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday night's game against the Packers.

The third-year linebacker was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, but it seems as if he's not ready for in-game action just yet. Bolton was able to log a week of limited practice sessions, and he's in line to miss his fifth consecutive game Sunday. Leo Chenal and Darius Harris should continue seeing increased work in Kansas City's linebacker corps until Bolton is ready to return to the field.