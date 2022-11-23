Bolton recorded 14 tackles (10 solo), one interception and one forced fumble in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers.

Bolton recorded far and away his best outing of the 2022 campaign, as he logged a season high in tackles and forced his first two turnovers of the season. This performance also marked the second-year linebacker's fifth double-digit tackle outing of the season, and he now sits in a four-way tie for the sixth most tackles (95) in the NFL through 11 weeks. Bolton will look to keep up his emergent 2022 campaign over the Chiefs' final seven games of the season.