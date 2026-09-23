Bolton registered 13 tackles (six solo) during the Chiefs' 33-30 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday.

Bolton was one of four Chiefs players to play all 65 defensive snaps during Sunday's OT win, with the sixth-year pro also playing seven snaps on special teams. It was the 24th time in Bolton's NFL career that he recorded double-digit tackles, and his 13 takedowns were his most in a game since Week 3 of the 2025 season against the Giants (14). Bolton is up to 17 combined tackles through two regular-season games and will look to stay busy in a Week 3 road tilt against the Dolphins on Sept. 27.