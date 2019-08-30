Chiefs' Nick Keizer: Hauls in touchdown
Keizer caught five of eight targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night's 27-20 preseason loss to the Packers.
Keizer ranked second on the Chiefs in receptions, which included his four-yard score toward the end of the third quarter. Despite his success Thursday, it still seems unlikely Keizer will make Kansas City's roster ahead of Week 1.
