Chiefs' Nick Keizer: Joining Kansas City
Keizer signed a contract with the Chiefs on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Keizer was on the open market for two weeks after being waived by the Ravens. With the Chiefs not boasting tons of quality depth at tight end behind Travis Kelce, Keizer will have the opportunity to make the final roster as a bench option.
