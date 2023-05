Remigio signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent Monday, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

Remigio lacks size but closed out his collegiate career in style by hauling in 74 receptions for 852 yards and six touchdowns. He also starred on special teams for Fresno State, as he returned two punts for touchdowns in 2022. He'll undoubtedly bring his experience as a returner to the next level with the hope of cracking the roster.