The Chiefs placed Remigio (knee) on injured reserve Thursday.

Remigio will miss Kansas City's final two games of the 2025 campaign due to a knee injury. He logged 14 regular-season appearances with the team in 2025, in which span he mostly contributed on special teams, but did secure his only target for 21 yards. With Remigio and Tyquan Thornton (concussion) both having been placed on IR, Brashard Smith and Jalen Royals will be the favorites to take over as the Chiefs' top contributors in the return game.