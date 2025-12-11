Chiefs' Nikko Remigio: Logs full practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Remigio (concussion) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Remigio missed Sunday's game versus the Texans with what was listed as a shoulder injury, and it's not clear if the concussion listing is related. Either way, it now appears he's trending towards suiting up in Week 15 versus the Chargers.
