Remigio (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Broncos.

Remigio was held out of practice Tuesday and Wednesday due to a knee injury, and his official status for Christmas Day may not be known until the Chiefs announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. With Rashee Rice (concussion) and Tyquan Thornton (concussion) both on injured reserve, Remigio and rookie fourth-rounder Jalen Royals are slated for larger rotational roles on offense behind Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster.