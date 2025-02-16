Remigio played in five regular-season games in 2024 and posted two catches (on six targets) for 48 yards while adding 295 kick return yards and 104 punt return yards. He added 301 kick return yards and 57 punt return yards across the Chiefs' three playoff games.

Remigio spent the entire 2023 season on injured reserve due to a wrist injury that he suffered during training camp. He was unable to make the Chiefs' 53-man roster at the end of training camp in late August, but he opted to stick around and signed with the practice squad. Remigio was signed to the active roster in early December and made his NFL regular-season debut in Week 14 against the Chargers. He was mostly used as a return specialist in the eight games he appeared in across the regular season and playoffs, but he did play 30 offensive snaps in Week 18 against the Broncos. Remigio will look to improve during the offseason in order to earn a more consistent role in the Chiefs' offense for the 2025 season.