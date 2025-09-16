Remigio reeled in his only target for 21 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss against the Eagles.

Remigio saw the field for all of two offensive snaps, so his one target isn't really something to get excited about. The rookie figures to drop further down the pecking order when Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and Jalen Royals (knee) are cleared, and when Rashee Rice is clear of his six-game suspension. Remigio ranked fifth among wideouts in snaps Sunday despite the trio of absences.