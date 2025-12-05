Chiefs' Nikko Remigio: Won't play due to shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Remigio (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Remigio was listed as a limited practice participant Friday due to a shoulder issue, which is severe enough for him to miss his first game of the season. He's mostly served on special teams as a returner on punts and kickoffs, so in Remigio's absence, those duties will fall to Tyquan Thornton, Brashard Smith and Jalen Royals. Remigio will aim to progress enough in his recovery to return in Week 15 against the Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 14.
