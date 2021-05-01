The Chiefs selected Gray in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 162nd overall.

Travis Kelce is the best tight end in football but is also 31 years old, so Gray gives the Chiefs a youth infusion at that position. Gray isn't a great blocker but was a productive pass-catcher at Duke. His best season came as a junior in 2019 when he caught 51 of 72 targets for 392 yards and three touchdowns as an underneath option. He has good speed for a tight end as well with a 4.6 in the 40 and he turned in a 35-inch vertical. Kansas City is loaded with pass-catchers so Gray shouldn't be expected to contribute much for fantasy early in his career.