Gray was on the field for 49 of the Chiefs' 76 snaps on offense and caught two passes for 16 yards on two targets in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Rams.

Even though he's the Chiefs' No. 2 tight end behind Travis Kelce, Gray has arguably out-produced multiple low-end starters around the NFL while he continues to share the field frequently with the seven-time Pro Bowler. Gray has played at least 43 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps in each of the team's first 11 games and has drawn at least one target on each occasion, producing an 18-174-1 receiving line in the process. He's also added a one-yard rushing touchdown to his ledger. Should Kelce miss time at any point over the Chiefs' remaining six regular-season contests, Gray could represent an intriguing option in fantasy lineups.