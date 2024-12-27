Gray caught his only target for six yards in Wednesday's 29-10 win over the Steelers.
Gray was the only player to catch exactly one pass from Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday while seven Chiefs recorded two or more receptions. After posting four consecutive four-catch performances in Weeks 11-14, Gray has added only four catches in Weeks 15-17 combined.
