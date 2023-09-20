Gray secured all three of his targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Jaguars.

Gray reeled in three catches for the second-straight week, despite Travis Kelce making his 2023 debut in Week 2. Surprisingly, the third-year tight end's 41 offensive snaps Sunday were just two fewer than that of Kelce, who saw a team-high nine targets in the contest. Gray's role will likely be limited moving forward and should keep him off the fantasy radar in Week 3 when the Chiefs host the Bears.