Gray hauled in his only target for two yards during Thursday's 20-13 loss to Denver.

Gray fell below a 50 percent offensive snap share for the third time in the last four games, and minimal production has come over that span, tallying just two catches for 16 yards on four targets. He's got a final audition on tap in Week 18 before the waiting game begins regarding Travis Kelce's decision whether or not to play another season or hang up the cleats, potentially opening a starting role to Gray. Even if Kelce opts to retire, there's no guarantee the Chiefs' brass views Gray as the solution at the tight end position moving forward.