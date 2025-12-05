Gray (concussion/shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans.

Gray entered the league's concussion protocol following the Chiefs' Week 12 loss to the Colts, which prevented him from playing in Kansas City's Thanksgiving Day loss to Dallas. The fifth-year tight end has also been working through a shoulder injury, but he's been cleared to play against Houston after logging a full practice week. Gray will return to his TE2 role behind Travis Kelce, which means less offensive snaps will be available for Robert Tonyan and Jared Wiley.