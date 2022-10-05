Gray carried once for a one-yard touchdown in Sunday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.
Though the tight end couldn't corral his lone target on the night, he found paydirt for the first time this season when he motioned in front of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and plunged across the goal line on a direct snap. All three of the Chiefs' tight ends finished the game with six points, as Travis Kelce and Jody Fortson both recorded receiving touchdowns. Moving forward, Gray and Fortson will likely continue to function mostly as blockers whenever they're on the field.