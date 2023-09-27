Gray (illness) will not practice Wednesday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Gray still has a few days to recover before the team's Week 4 contest with the Jets, but he can currently be considered questionable for the game. If he's unable to play, Blake Bell would likely need to step into a larger workload, while the Chiefs may need to elevate Matt Bushman from the practice squad.
