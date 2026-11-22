Gray (ribs) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Arizona.

Gray's injury status was announced late in the game after Kansas City had already built an insurmountable lead, so it would be a surprise if the tight end returns to the contest. The bigger picture is the Chiefs' Thanksgiving matchup against Buffalo -- if Gray is dealing with a more-than-minor issue, his availability for that game could be in peril. Gray finished Sunday's matchup with three catches for 21 yards on five targets.