Gray is expected to serve as the Chiefs' starting tight end for Thursday's game against the Lions with Travis Kelce (knee) inactive for the contest, Sports Radio 810 WHB Kansas City reports.

The Chiefs have Blake Bell and practice-squad call-up Matt Bushman available as additional options at tight end, but Gray is listed second on the depth chart and should thus be first in line to fill in for Kelce, who will miss his first game since Week 16 of the 2021 season. Gray technically already has nine other NFL starts to his name, but Thursday's contest should represent the most prominent opportunity he's had in his three-year NFL career to date. Even while backing Kelce up the past two seasons, Gray has averaged 1.3 targets per contest, but expect the Duke product to pick up at least a couple extra looks from Patrick Mahomes while he represents the Chiefs' top pass-catching option at tight end.