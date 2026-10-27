Gray caught three passes on as many targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Gray and Travis Kelce ended up tied for the most receiving yards on the Chiefs on Sunday, although the offense struggled as a whole, with Patrick Mahomes throwing for only 165 yards and Kenneth Walker averaging only 2.6 yards per carry. Gray has caught 11 of 12 passes for 153 yards over his last four games, though he's limited to a complementary role in the passing game behind Kelce, Xavier Worthy and, when healthy, Rashee Rice (knee/hamstring). The Chiefs will stay on the road for Week 8 against the Broncos, whose defense ranks 24th in the NFL in fantasy points allowed per game to tight ends.