Gray reeled in all three targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 30-24 overtime win versus Houston.
Gray has accumulated three grabs in each of the last two weeks, a number he has reached four times but hasn't bested so far this year. Gray also has just two touchdowns -- one receiving and one rushing -- on the season, so he's not particularly relevant in most formats. However, he may still be worthy as a bench stash in some dynasty leagues just in case he takes over as the starting tight end in Kansas City once Travis Kelce retires.
