Gray is set to serve as the Chiefs' No. 2 tight end in Sunday's game against the Jaguars with starter Travis Kelce (knee) listed as questionable but expected to make his season debut, Ed Easton Jr. of USA Today reports.

While Kelce was sidelined for the Chiefs' season-opening loss to the Lions, Gray stepped into a starting role and played a career-high 87 percent of Kansas City's offensive snaps. Despite the heightened snap count, Gray didn't come close to matching Kelce's usual production as a receiver, recording three catches for 31 yards on five targets. Though Gray often took the field for more than half of the Chiefs' offensive snaps in games when Kelce was available last season, the former often served as a blocker or tertiary option in the passing game. With Kelce back in the fold Week 2, Gray can probably be counted on for only two or three targets.