Gray gathered in one of his three targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 20-10 defeat versus Houston.

Gray's lone catch came on the last play of the contest, and he was unable to reel in either of the other two passes headed his direction. The fifth-year tight end hasn't notched more than three catches in a game this year and has yet to reach the end zone, so there isn't a ton to like from a fantasy standpoint. Even if Travis Kelce elects to hang up the cleats following the 2025 campaign, questions remain surrounding Gray's viability as a starting tight end.