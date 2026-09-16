Gray finished Monday's 31-10 victory versus Denver with one catch (on one target) for five yards.

Gray's NFL career to this point has been performed in the shadow of Travis Kelce, and that was the case again in KC's season opener. Kelce led the Chiefs with 71 yards while drawing five targets, and Gray managed just a five-yard reception on his lone target. Gray did log 38 of Kansas City's 69 offensive snaps and contributed 15 special-teams snaps as well, so he has an important role for the Chiefs. However, Gray doesn't figure to put up consistent offensive numbers as long as Kelce is healthy.