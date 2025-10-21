Gray gathered in his only target for 28 yards during Sunday's 31-0 victory versus the Raiders.

Gray continued a trend that isn't particularly promising from a fantasy standpoint, logging two or fewer targets for the fourth consecutive contest. His 59 percent offensive snap share is around par for the course, but the Chiefs took a 21-0 lead into the halftime locker room and added 10 more points in the third quarter, leading to a run-heavy approach for much of the second half. Even in close games, Gray isn't involved enough in the game plan to warrant a roster spot in the majority of fantasy formats.