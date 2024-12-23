Gray secured his only target for 10 yards during Saturday's 27-19 win over the Texans.
Gray saw his lowest target total since Week 9 during Saturday's win, which featured the long-awaited regular-season debut of Hollywood Brown in a Chiefs uniform. He remained around his usual snap share, playing 50 percent of offensive snaps behind starter Travis Kelce. Gray will remain on the fantasy radar in leagues that start multiple tight ends heading into Wednesday's road matchup against Pittsburgh.
