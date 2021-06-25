Gray has performed well during offseason workouts and could see a significant amount of playing time both occasionally spelling Travis Kelce and playing in two tight end sets, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

The Chiefs selected Gray in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with hopes of grooming him as a potential replacement for the 31-year-old Kelce down the road. It appears he's off to a good start in that regard and could be in line for a good amount of work as a rookie if he keeps it up. Gray finished out his 2020 season at Duke with 29 catches for 285 yards and a pair of touchdowns over 10 games.