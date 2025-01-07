Gray gathered in his only target for one yard during Sunday's 38-0 loss versus the Broncos.

Gray wound up playing just four snaps in the contest with the top seed in the AFC already in hand, and he managed to secure his lone target on the day for just a yard, but it got him to a round number of grabs for the 2024 season. He capped off his fourth season with career-bests across the board, turning the 40 grabs into 437 yards and five touchdowns on 49 targets. Gray inked a contract extension with the Chiefs before the 2024 campaign, so he's potentially tied to the team through the 2027 season.