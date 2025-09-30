Gray gathered in his only target for one yard during Sunday's 37-20 win versus the Ravens.

Gray's Week 4 showing is a bit of a disappointment after he claimed a combined 11 targets over the previous two contests. Gray has combined his season efforts to accumulate just six catches for 22 yards through four games, and any value he may have likely directly links to the availability of Travis Kelce. As long as Kelce is healthy and playing his full complement of snaps, Gray is unlikely to find fantasy relevance, barring the occasional touchdown.