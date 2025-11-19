Gray caught two of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Broncos.

Gray played 36 of the Chiefs' 70 offensive snaps Sunday, behind Travis Kelce (55) and ahead of Robert Tonyan (8). The 26-year-old did not play a big role in Kansas City's passing attack, doing very little with the three targets he saw in the contest. Meanwhile, Kelce dominated from a statistical standpoint, recording nine catches on 13 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown. Barring an injury to Kelce, Gray is not trustworthy option for fantasy purposes. Next up for the Chiefs is a home matchup against the Colts.