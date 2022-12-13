Gray reeled in all three targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 34-28 win against the Broncos.

Gray has played a fair amount over the last four weeks, logging snap shares near or above 60 percent. He matched a season-high total for both yards and receptions Sunday, which speaks to where he is currently as a fantasy tight end. Gray doesn't fit on many rosters at this point but could be worth a stash in some dynasty formats as the potential heir at the tight end position in Kansas City once Travis Kelce hangs up the cleats.