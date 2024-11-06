Gray didn't catch his lone target in Monday's 30-24 overtime win versus the Buccaneers.
Gray has performed quite well this season as the No. 2 tight end behind star TE Travis Kelce, as the former has produced 17 receptions for 208 yards through eight games. He needs to find the end zone to have any fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Chiefs' Noah Gray: Season-high snap share in Week 8•
-
Chiefs' Noah Gray: Leading receiver on four targets•
-
Chiefs' Noah Gray: Claims two passes on MNF•
-
Chiefs' Noah Gray: Posts season-best line in Week 4•
-
Chiefs' Noah Gray: Snares one pass in Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Noah Gray: No impression on Week 2 box score•