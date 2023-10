Gray gathered in both of his targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 27-20 victory versus the Vikings.

Gray saw an uptick in his playing time this week due to Travis Kelce missing some action during the contest after Kelce suffered an ankle injury midgame. Pending the status of Kelce for Thursday's contest against the Broncos, Gray could be in line for a slightly healthier workload, though that doesn't guarantee a sizable fantasy output.